Police Capture ‘Notorious Terrorist’ Leader In Yobe





The police command in Yobe State has announced the capture of Haruna Mohammed (40) who is believed to be the leader of a “notorious terrorist gang”.

Mr Dungus Abdulkarim, the command’s spokesperson, told newsmen in that the suspect was apprehended by the State Intelligence Department (SID).

“He has been involved in terrorising towns, villages and neighbouring states through menacing phone calls, demanding money and valuables from victims.

“The command had been on the trail of Mohammed for his criminal activities.

“A victim from Siminti village reported that Mohammed demanded N3 million and threatened to kill him and his family.

“In an intensive intelligence operation on June 16, detectives from the SID arrested Mohammed at Nangillam, a village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area.

“The suspect has confessed to the crimes and even named other members of the syndicate who are currently being trailed,” he said.

(NAN)



