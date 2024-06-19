Mass Protest : Don't Arrest My Supporters...Gov Fubara Warns Security Agents

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said there are plots to arrest some of his supporters who have risen up to resist the local government chairmen whose tenure expired on Monday.

Addressing newsmen shortly after rising from a meeting with heads of security agencies at Government House, Port Harcourt, the governor vowed to fearlessly lead the way to ensure that peace continues to prevail in the state

He also promised to protect his supporters whom he said were on the path of truth.

The Governor emphasised that the plan to arrest his supporters on trumped-up charges would not be tolerated.

Fubara stated that there is no extension of tenure of elected local government chairmen, adding that the law is unambiguous on it.

The governor said: “Let me say this: I’m also aware that there is a grand plan to come and arrest some of our supporters. This time around, you have to pass through me to arrest them because I don’t think there is anything that any of those people following us has done. Rather, thy are standing on the side of truth.

“If it will cost us our lives to stand on the part of truth, we will do that. And I will be the one that will lead the course. Let me assure everyone, more especially, the great and peace- loving people of Rivers State: the law is the law. The law has said that there is no extension of tenure.

“The court said so, and whoever that is assuring anybody anywhere of whatever, I advise them to desist from it because peace is what we need in this State. I assure everyone of you that whatever it takes to make sure that we maintain peace and order, we are not going back on that,” he said.

Fubara explained that the Security Council Meeting was called because of the recent “threat to the peace” of the State by the outgone chairmen.

The Governor said: “You are all aware that the tenure of the council chairmen ended yesterday, 17th June, 2024, and today, we have ordered the Heads of Local Government Administration to be in charge while they await further directives.

“It’s really unfortunate that we started hearing some disturbing news from some LGAs of invasion of council Secretariat, and it is really unfortunate. So, we have called the Security Council Meeting so that the needful will be done.

“We are also aware that our enemy is also planning a lot of things. But we will not fall into that plot. We will not also allow him or them to destroy the peace that we are enjoying in the State.”

He thanked the media and the peace-loving people of the State for their support, and urged everyone to continue to remain law-abiding for the unity and progress of the state.







