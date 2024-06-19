UNIBEN Fresh Graduate Raped To Death In Benin

A female student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, identified as Adekolore Idowu Glory, has been reportedly raped to death.

Glory, 22, a recent graduate of the university, was said to have been beaten and raped to death at Iyowa Community in Benin City, on June 13.

In an X post, a user who identified as Glory’s brother said unknown men attacked her while she was on her way back home from school.

Glory, who graduated in April this year, was said to have been processing her clearance when she was killed. Her body was reportedly left close to her house.

The user also called on the police to unravel the mystery surrounding her death, saying “Justice for my younger sister Adekolure Idowu Glory, who was rape and killed in lyowa Community Benin Edo state on her way back from school (UNIBEN ) she went for her clearance and her corpse drop close to her mother’s house.

“Help us seek for justice for my kid sister that just graduated from University of Benin (UNIBEN) in April 2024 and still processing her projects and clearance and was rape to death on her way back from school on Thursday 13th/6/2024 just 22 years.

“Her lifeless body has been deposited at UBTH mortuary on the 15/6/24 with the help of the Nigerian police from Ekiadolor Division. She was beaten, rape and killed. Please, Nigerians come to my rescue. The help I need now is just for my innocent sister. My mum can’t hold herself.”

The police in Edo have yet to comment on the matter — as of the time of this report.



