Police Arrests Robber With Gun In Lagos

In an early morning operation, the Lagos State Police Command arrested a 25-year-old man, Toibu Hassan, under the Agege Pen-Cinema bridge.

According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday, the suspect was found in possession of a locally made pistol and one expended cartridge.

The statement said, "Today, at 6 am, under the Agege Pen-Cinema bridge, Toibu Hassan, aged 25, was arrested by officers from Elere Division with one locally made pistol and one expended cartridge. Investigation is ongoing."