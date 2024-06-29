Police Arrests Robber With Gun In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

In an early morning operation, the Lagos State Police Command arrested a 25-year-old man, Toibu Hassan, under the Agege Pen-Cinema bridge. 

According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday, the suspect was found in possession of a locally made pistol and one expended cartridge.

The statement said, "Today, at 6 am, under the Agege Pen-Cinema bridge, Toibu Hassan, aged 25, was arrested by officers from Elere Division with one locally made pistol and one expended cartridge. Investigation is ongoing."

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال