Police Arrests Man Who Raped , Killed UNIBEN Graduate, Admits Killing 7 Other Ladies

Police authorities in Edo State have announced the arrest of the suspected killer of a graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Glory Adekolure who in a shocking development disclosed that he had also killed seven other women.

Adekolure was said to have gone to school (UNIBEN) to submit her project on June 13, 2024, but her remains were found under a tree on a street in the Iyowa Community of Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Fifteen days after Miss Adekolure’s death, the Edo State Police Command said the suspect was apprehended in Delta State.

In a chat on Friday, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, said the suspected murderer was nabbed in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

He said the suspect is yet to be paraded, adding that investigation is still ongoing into the incident.

According to the CP, the suspect confessed to the killing of at least seven other young women.

CKNNews reports that earlier the Edo State Government had on Wednesday condemned the alleged rape and gruesome murder of one Glory Adekolure, a fresh graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The victim, Adekolure was reportedly raped and killed at Iyowa Community, Benin City, on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

A source said that Glory, 22, was on her way home after processing her clearance forms, when she was tortured and raped to death by yet-to-be-identified persons.


