Mohbad’s Death Consistently Haunts Sam Larry

Ever since the controversial death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, on September 12, 2023, the life of a show promoter, Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry, has not remained the same.

In the course of their investigations into the singer’s death, the police had stated that Sam Larry and Mohbad’s former record label boss, Naira Marley, were persons of the interest in the case.

Subsequently, the duo was arrested and remanded in the Lagos State Police Command’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba.

A Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, had granted the application of the police to remand Larry and Marley for 21 days in the custody to aid their investigation.





They were eventually released on bail in November, but the incident has continued to haunt both parties. Whatever post is made by Larry on social media is usually greeted with curses by fans of the late Mohbad.

Some weeks ago he was involved in an accident in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos, but instead of sympathising with him, many netizens heaped curses on him.

One Rosythrone commented, “I know my God will complete it soon. He is not a God of half job,”

ajeps02 commented, “Alhaji Sheikh Samsudeen Al-murderer. I wish you a slow recovery.”

Even while in Mecca recently for hajj pilgrimage, Larry continued to attract harsh comments. One tonia.gram_ wrote, “Sam Larry thinks Nigerians have forgiven him. Nice outfit by the way, help us put cotton wool in your nostrils.”

Effedeborah wrote, “This guy should just stay off social media, because I don’t think the hate will ever stop.”

Aside from been constantly harassed online, Larry has also had fake information leaked circulated about him online. One of such was the story of his alleged death in February 2024. A Facebook post read, “Breaking News: Sam Larry (Mohbad’s alleged killer) and family died in a motor accident.”

Larry later took to Instagram to debunk the news. His post read in part, “I, Sam Larry, want to use this platform to debunk the false information spreading online about my involvement in an accident. Both my family and I are perfectly fine. We spent the day together and even went out for dinner, returning home safely.

“While some may seek to tarnish my reputation, I entrust them to God for judgment. I appreciate the concerns of my friends and family, but be rest assured, I am doing well, and nothing untoward has occurred. To those spreading falsehoods, may your actions reflect back on you. Thank you, and God bless your home.”

Meanwhile, Mohbad’s mother also alleged that her son did not have peace of mind because of the actions of Sam Larry and Naira Marley. She had said, “Mohbad did not know peace throughout his lifetime. He was always going from one problem to another in the hands of Naira Marley and Sam Larry.”