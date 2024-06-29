I Prevented Kirikiri Inmates From Attacking Obasanjo In 1995...Sen Sani

A civil rights activist and social critic, Shehu Sani, has narrated how he shielded ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo from being assaulted by inmates of the Kirikiri Maximum Security prison in 1995.

He spoke in Abuja at the second edition of This Nigeria’s lecture and award event themed,“25 Years of Unbroken Democracy: Challenges, Prospects, and Possibilities.”

CKNNews reports that Sani was among the pro-democracy activists and dissidents who were rounded up and jailed by the military junta led by Sani Abacha, who was president from 1993 to 1998.

Obasanjo, who was Nigeria’s Head of State from 1976 to 1979 and returned as civilian president in 1999–2007, was arrested in 1995 for allegedly plotting a coup and jailed.

While recounting events from the era, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, said he, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Obasanjo were moved to Kirikiri prison after their arrests.

According to him, armed robbers in prison began shouting and insulting the former president when they saw him.

Sani added that he “talked to the inmates to calm down, that no matter their grievances with Obasanjo, he was now an inmate”.

He said: “In 1995, a team of soldiers, policemen and DSS visited my house in Kaduna. It was a journey that began and lasted for four years,” he said.