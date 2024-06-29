Prophet Claims God Gave Him Key To Win £23k Gambling

Archbishop Emmanuel Mutumwa scooped £23,487 ($30,000/N45,000,000) at a casino in Zimbabwe after claiming God gave him a winning formula. But his celebrations were cut short after he was banned.

Lucky Archbishop Emmanuel Mutumwa, leader of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Sect in Zimbabwe, had bragged about his mammoth win.

But his celebrations were cut short when bosses at other casinos in Zimbabwe told him to stay away amid fears he was getting unfair help from the Lord.

“They fear they will go bankrupt because I will win too often,” Mutumwa added.

He said he used the money to pay school fees for some of his church members and provide start-up funds for businesses.

And he also took a swipe at critics of gambling.

Archbishop Mutumwa added: “God works in mysterious ways. This win wasn’t about luck, but a test of faith.

“I prayed for guidance and the Lord provided the numbers through a vision. Isn’t it a blessing to use these winnings to uplift my congregation?” Mutumwa wondered.

A manager at a local casino said betting establishments often restrict or close accounts of those who win consistently.