Nigerians In Shock As Two Ladies Invited By Aba Based Alleged Ritualist Are Yet To Be Found

A trending screenshot revealing a conversation between two ladies, Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh who went to spend the weekend with a suspected ritualist, Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo, has sparked reactions on social media.

As seen in the screenshot, Celine and Afiba had billed Andrew One million naira to keep him company for the weekend not knowing that he was a ritualist.

The two ladies have been missing since their N1m visit to Andrew who himself was shot dead while escaping from the police.

He had refused to give information on the whereabouts of the ladies who many allege May have been used for rituals.

See screenshot posted on the conversation between one of the ladies, Celine and Andrew below





This alleged leaked conversation is widely spreading and sparking a lot of reactions. See some reactions from netizens below:

muyico(m) said, “So olosho is multi Millon’s deal ?

Zonefree(m) said, “Because of you 1million for both of us”.

I’m trying to understand the meaning of “Because of you” in that statement. She been know the man before the negotiation?

“Dear Nigerian girls, there’s no gain in olosho business. Pity your *** for your potential husband abeg , I use God name dey beg una 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. Make una try get sense please.”

TOPCRUISE(m) said:

“Many of her type are the ones that flaunt material things gotten through this means on social media and call it, Big God.

Her proud reply “because of you”, meaning she is offering her body for sale at a discounted price of N1 million naira just for him and won’t have gone cheap for anyone shows she is not thinking straight.





“They thought they have gotten a good hookup deal to be laid on a Bed to be ravished. Not knowing the deal was to be laid for money ritual, dismembered and hookedup in a shrine.

If she is wise she won’t have offered her body for sale, talkless initiating a mouthwatering transaction on herself to get killed.”

o123456789(m) cautioned,

“Ashawo work is the most dangerous career even for me, our girls are risking their lives on a daily basis.”

CKNNews earlier reported that the suspect, Andrew who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of the two friends, Celine and Afiba, has been shot dead.

Nigerian Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who had been following up the case earlier reported that Andrew was shot dead while trying to escape after the disappearance of the two ladies.Nige

He earlier stated that the suspect refused to reveal the whereabouts of the two young ladies.

Gwamnishu disclosed that Celine and Tandoh were declared missing after they travelled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Aba in Abia State on April 27, 2024, to see Andrew after meeting him on Facebook.

The Nigerian Police have not issued any statement on the incident and the alleged death of the suspect