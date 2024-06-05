CIG Honours Veteran Broadcaster, Actor Patrick Doyle





The PDfied or rather the PHDfied edition of the recently held CIG industry night was absolutely Phenomenal, as top celebrities thronged in to honour Legend Patrick Harry Doyle(PHD) the Iconic producer and Anchor of the now rested top rated Friday Night Life show on NTA amongst many other programmes. The Movie giant, MC and Impresario Extraordinaire arrived the Kulture Yard Arena much earlier than expected with his beautiful wife, mingling freely with all and sundry, humble and God-fearing seem probably an understatement to ascribe to his personality.

The epoch making event, organised by the Creative industry Group (CIG), started with smooth jazz and reggae music dished out by singer Simmy Hendrix and the CIG band, followed by soul melting vocals on Bob Marley's songs by Vocal Maestro Legend Newton Isiramen. Legend Henry McJohn's Vocal dexterity was not left untested, setting the tone for the award ceremony proper. Upcoming talent SuperDon, the Billionaire crooner also showcased several of his songs, thrilling the audience with his unique dance steps.

Before the Award ceremony, the CIG President, Amb. Felix Duke, called for a minute silence in honour of late Singer/Sound Engineer/Music Producer Legend Albert Kalu whom the Industry lost earlier on in the week. May his great soul rest in peace.

Role call of Celebrities at the event included the likes of Coson Chairman Chief Tony Okoroji, Coson GM Bennis, Mr Bestman, Captain Emma, CIG head of Cosmetics Sector Lady Caprz, Legend Frank Ehi, Amb Obitex , CEO Helping Hand International , vic chairman advisory board Legend Azuka, Nosa Sudani member of the advisory Board, vic Sectorial head Mart penza , amongst others.

CIG Music Sector Head Manny Eke aka Music Chef and CIG Welfare Sector Head Diva Remi were on ground to see to the smooth sequence of the event, While event anchor Mc Vee kept the stage sequence alive, CIG's Red carpet anchor Lady Bonnie Ajugba Interviewed and Welcomed guests.

The award ceremony segment was anchored by CIG President Amb. Felix Duke who Invited up stage Creative industry Guru, Chief Tony Okoroji to present the Award to the man of the moment Patrick Doyle. alongside Coson's Bennis, Mr Bestman, Lady Caprz and Legend Frank Ehi, who did a marvellous job reeling out the huge resume of the awardee. Also upstage were Legends Don Tee, Manny Eke and Newton Isiramen.

The Creative industry Group(CIG )President Amb. Felix Duke, his lovely wife Lady Caprz and the entire CIG Team are absolutely committed to seeing to it that Creative industry Legends are honoured and Celebrated while still alive.