Inside Politics With CKN: APC Chairman, Tony Okocha Calls For Military Takeover In Rivers State

The Chairman of APC in Rivers State , Chief Tony Okocha says he will support military takeover of the affairs of government in the State

Chief Okocha made this assertion as a guest of INSIDE POLITICS WITH CKN , aired on Silverbird Television on Friday

Okocha who during the week in a press conference asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Rivers over the skirmishes that arose from the tenure elongation of Local Government Chairmen, said Governor Sim Fubara has lost all moral right to govern the State

According to him, non state actors have taken practically taken over the reign of Government and there is a breakdown of law and order

When asked in whose interest would it serve if the military takes over , Chief Okocha said it would serve the interest of the people of the State

On the true status of the 25 Pro Wike Legislators, Chief Okocha could not confirm or deny their membership of APC saying that the case is in court hence he would not want to speak on the matter ( despite being shown video evidence where he was shown throwing a welcome party for the " defectors " )

When asked if his party will party will participate in the coming Local Government election being planned by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission and what he feels about the stake holder's meeting scheduled for 1st July 2024 by the Commission, he stated that the action of the Commission is belated in the present circumstances

Chief Okocha threw his weight behind the continued occupation of the Secretariats of the 23 LGAs in Rivers State , saying that is the best action that can be taken in the present circumstances