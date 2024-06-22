Mikel Obi Undergoes Surgery In UK ( Photos)

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi, has revealed that he recently underwent surgery at the Princess Grace Hospital in the United Kingdom.

The football star revealed this in photos shared on his Instagram story on Saturday.

He, however, did not disclose the nature of the surgery.

Sharing a picture he took before the operation, he wrote, “Pre-op, let’s go.”



Another picture of him lying on the bed at the hospital post-surgery was captioned, “All good, #PostOp.”

In April 2017, Obi was reported to have undergone a successful surgery in the UK after which he began rehabilitation for proper recovery.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال