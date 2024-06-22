Suspected "Millionaire Kidnappers" Arrested In Benue State

 Three alleged kidnappers have been arrested in Benue State

The kidnappers came to Ihotu park to board vehicle to Makurdi. There they met a girl they last kidnapped and released after paying ransom. They were even using a bag they collected from the girl. 

The girl raised alarm, held one inside the vehicle and two took to their heels, but were caught. They had a ghana-must-go bag at the back of the vehicle. 

Eleven million was discovered in it, well counted right outside at the station. Mobs were about setting them ablaze when Ihotu park manager called soldiers and both soldiers and police came to rescue them. The girl followed them to the station.

Then the Governor of the state called the commissioner that he's interested in this case.

 They've been moved to Makurdi. The girl followed too. In fact, another lady came to the station and confirmed they were the ones who kidnapped her too.

