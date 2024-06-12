" God Win " Crooner Korede Bello Reveals Drug Addiction Journey

Singer Korede Bello has opened up about his personal wellness journey, shedding light on his experiences with addiction and his commitment to a holistic lifestyle.

In a recent interview on the “Say My Piece” podcast, hosted by actress Lolo, Bello discussed his brief encounter with marijuana and how he overcame his addictive tendencies.

He said: “I tried weed before but it’s not my thing. Very early on in my life, I mean not in my life like when I was a child, but it was just something that people did around me also and this is something about myself. I have a very addictive personality so whatever I find pleasurable it can turn into an addiction.”

The singer emphasised the importance of knowing oneself and one’s limits to avoid falling victim to harmful habits.

He added: “You have to know yourself well. It’s very important because some people can indulge in some things and they’d get out of it and some people would take that something and they’re not there. You have to know yourself so you don’t follow everybody.”

Bello also spoke about witnessing his father’s unhealthy smoking habit, which left a lasting impression on him and inspired his commitment to wellness.

He emphasised the importance of a holistic approach to wellness, encompassing physical, mental, and emotional aspects.

“My dad used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and as a child, he used to send me to get him cigarettes. I noticed something then, he used to cough a lot so I’d ask him ‘Daddy why are you coughing?’ and he’d tell me ‘It’s because of the cigarette. So if you don’t wanna cough like me, don’t smoke.’ So very on he already planted something in my mind that this is something unhealthy and I don’t want to be the kind of person who does that so that was a good priming. Growing up I tried to be on the wellness spectrum, physical mental, and emotional,” he explained.