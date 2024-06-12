Why I Hid My Illness For 17 Years ...Celine Dion

Canadian singer, Celine Dion, has made a shocking revelation about her health, sharing that she has been living with Stiff Person Syndrome for 17 years.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, the Canadian singer opened up about her secret struggle with the rare neurological disorder.

Dion revealed that she began experiencing symptoms in 2008 but didn’t disclose her diagnosis until 2022.

She revealed that she was secretly battling the illness while managing her late husband, Rene Angelil’s cancer battle and raising their children.

She shared that she was driven to speak out about her illness because keeping it hidden from her fans and loved ones had become a heavy burden.

Celine Dion remains determined to continue performing, vowing to return to the stage, even if she has to “crawl” or use her hands to communicate.

She said: “We did not know what was going on [with me]. I did not take the time… I should have stopped, took the time to figure it out.

“And like it wasn’t enough, my husband as well is fighting for his own life. I had to raise my kids, I had to hide, I had to try to be a hero – while feeling my body leaving me,’ she continued. ‘[I was] holding on to my own dreams.”

Dion’s journey with Stiff Person Syndrome is documented in her upcoming documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion,” set to release on June 25.







