June 12 : DSS, Police Warn Against Mass Protest

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday warned agitators not to embark on any protest on June 12 being designated as Democracy Day in the country.

The secret police specifically said it had uncovered plans by some individuals and groups to stage protests in some parts of the country in order to cause mayhem and finally breach the security of the country.

Peter Afunanya, the spokesman of the service, explained that the secret police would not tolerate the protest, saying the masterminds of the actions would be apprehended immediately.

“The determination by some non-state actors to incite mass disaffection through demonstrations that may turn violent will not be tolerated,” Afunanya said in a statement issued Tuesday night.

He argued that it was instructive to note that violent demonstrations were at variance with the peaceful disposition of the federal government to amicably address all contentions including the minimum wage.

The secret police spokesman called on the citizens to resist any persuasion “to be lawless or cause disorder and anarchy in the nation,” adding that displeased persons should address their grievances via appropriately channel.

He said, “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to plans by certain individuals and groups to stage physical protests in some parts of the country on 12th June, 2024.

“The protests are designed with sinister objectives to coincide with the Democracy Day Celebration. While citizens may have the rights of assembly and expression, such freedoms should not be used to undermine public safety and national security.

“However, it is instructive to note that violent demonstrations are at variance with the peaceful disposition of the Federal Government to amicably address all contentions including the minimum wage.

“Citizens are, therefore, called upon to resist any persuasions to be lawless or cause disorder and anarchy in the nation. Displeased persons are rather encouraged to appropriately channel their grievances through the right channels and procedures.

“Consequently, the DSS reaffirms its unequivocal position to protect the country from inimical acts being orchestrated by disgruntled groups to cause a breakdown of law and order.

“It will also sustain collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, including sister security agencies, to maintain the peace as well as protect lives and property across the nation. Law abiding citizens are enjoined to go about their businesses without fear.

“The Service, while felicitating the government and citizens on this auspicious occasion of celebrating 25 years of unbroken democracy, calls for continued patriotism, unity and commitment in building a Nigeria of our collective dream.

“Meanwhile, the DSS website, dss.gov.ng; email address- dsspr@dss.gov.ng and Telephone lines+2349153391309;+2349088373514 remain open to the public in the event that there is need to contact it.”

Meanwhile,

NPF WARNS AGAINST VIOLENT PROTESTS, DISRUPTION OF CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURES

Following recent moves by some groups mobilizing for a mass protest nationwide, the Nigeria Police Force reiterate that the right of citizens to protest is a right to peaceful protest only. The Nigeria police will protect the rights of all citizens including those on peaceful protest. However, no decent society anywhere in the world will tolerate violent destruction of lifes and properties in the name of a protest. While the NPF is committed to protecting the rights of those on peaceful protest, it will not look on to see the rights of others being violated in the name of a mass protest. Those who want to stage a peaceful protest are advised to inform the police and request for police protection. Those who do otherwise should be ready to face the full weight of the law. Members of the public are again reminded that it is a criminal offence to tamper with the national grid or prevent/ distrupt the transmission of electricity. It is equally unacceptable to cause distruption to any other Critical Infrastructure such as airports, hospitals and other essential services, or violent picketing in whatever magnitude.





The Nigeria Police Force, being a civil and responsive institution, committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, therefore warns that any attempt to disrupt critical infrastructure, which could lead to an act of economic sabotage, treasonable felony, and jeopardize national security and public safety, will not be condoned during any protest action but will be met with the full force of the law.





The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has directed all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and State Command Commissioners of Police in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure robust security arrangements are in place to prevent any breakdown of law and order including strategic deployments to protect key infrastructures and ensure that protests, if any, remain peaceful and lawful.

The Police equally appeals to parents and guardians to warn their wards not to be used by disgruntled and misguided individuals who are mobilizing for violent protest with intent to create anarchy. Such individuals are also advised to shelve their unpatriotic and clandestine plans in their own interest

We remain dedicated to upholding the rights of citizens while ensuring that public order is maintained.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR: INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE.