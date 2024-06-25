Narrative Landscape Press is pleased to announce the release of Ethnicity Eats, Corruption Feasts: A Columnist’s Insights on Nigeria by Niran Adedokun through its Prima Imprint.

About the Book

Ethnicity Eats, Corruption Feasts: A Columnist’s Insights on Nigeria is Niran Adedokun’s second captivating collection of essays following the 2020 release of Danfo Driver in All of Us. In this thought-provoking book, the author dissects the complex web of challenges that have long plagued this vibrant nation.

He explores the intricate relationship between ethnicity and politics, and how this dynamic has influenced the country’s socio-economic landscape. The essays unravel the layers of corruption that have infiltrated every aspect of Nigerian society and the devastating consequences they inflict on the country.

Ethnicity Eats, Corruption Feasts offers readers a unique perspective on Nigeria’s past, present, and future. It takes an incisive look at the overt religiousness of Nigerians and why the country remains a cesspool of vices regardless. The collection is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Nigeria’s complex socio-political environment and how every citizen can contribute to making the country greater.

About the Author

Niran Adedokun is a public relations practitioner, lawyer and writer and the publisher of www.eelive.ng. His first book, Ladies Calling the Shots, a profile of seventeen top female film and television directors in Nigeria, was published in 2017. His other books are The Danfo Driver in All of Us and Other Essays, a compilation of his reflections on Nigeria’s social-political realities; The Law Is an Ass, a collection of fictional short stories; and The Man, the Soldier, the Patriot: Biography of Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru. He is the co-author of An Unusual Biography: Wale Adenuga (MFR) and Every Journalist Should Write a Book.

About Us

Narrative Landscape Press is a Lagos-based independent publishing company founded by Anwuli Ojogwu and Dr Eghosa Imasuen in 2016. It is a traditional publishing company that is interested in publishing African voices. Its authors include Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Oyinkan Braithwaite and Yejide Kilanko. The company also provides publishing services to other publishing houses and self-publishing authors within the Nigerian space.

For further inquiries about sales, you can email orders@narrativelandscape.com or visit www.narrativelandscape.com

Ethnicity Eats, Corruption Feasts can also be purchased on Konga, RovingHeights Bookstore and other bookstores around the country.