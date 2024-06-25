Breaking: Rivers State Police Command Declares Pro Fubara Militia Leader Wanted

The Rivers State Police Command have declared an unnamed militant leader and Pro Fubara supporter wanted

The State Police Commissioner Tunji Disu made this declaration while speaking as a guest on Channels TV programme Politics Today on Tuesday monitored by CKNNews from Abuja

According to him, the militia leader who was seen on a viral video threatening to takeover the Secretariats of the Local Government Areas in the State was invited by the Police for questioning but he ignored the invite

The Commissioner promised to use all the necessary options at its disposal to arrest him

CP Disu also said the command is neutral in the crisis rocking the state promising to stand on the side of truth

He confirmed the seizure of thousands of Guns at Onne Port in Port Harcourt stating that the Port Commissioner is still investigating the matter

CP Disu while speaking on the explosion of a bomb device in the State capital on Tuesday confirmed the incident but stated that investigation is ongoing to unravel what happened



