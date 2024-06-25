FEC Steps Down Minimum Wage Memo For Consultation

The federal Executive Council (FEC) has stepped down the memo on the new minimum wage.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, told State House Correspondents that 39 items were on the agenda and all were taken.

On the Minimum wage, he said there was a report by the Tripartite committee which comprises of local government, States , NLC/ TUC and the federal government.

He said the Tripartite Committee submitted its report and there was a memo to that effect.

He, however, said Council could not take a decision on it because it involves Local Government, states, FG, Organized Private Sector and Labour unions.

He therefore said the memo on the new minimum wage was stepped down so that President Bola Tinubu could consult widely before a final submission is made to the National Assembly.



