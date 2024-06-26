House Rent : Kano State Governor Rescues Ado Bayero's Daughter From Eviction In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0


Kano Governor has rescued Emir Ado Bayero's wife and daughter atfer they were served eviction notice from Lagos apartment.

The Governor directed for the settlement of the rent bill of the Kano Princess and her aged mother at Morning Side Suites in Victoria Island.

The Princess was unable to pay her bill resorting to her eviction 

When the information got to the Governor, he immediately asked his aides to pay for it

Her father , the deposed Emir of Kano has been having a running with the Governor since the appointment of Emir Sanusi Lamido 


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال