DCP Abba Kyari Goes Back To Jail As Court Denies Him Bail

The federal high court sitting in Abuja has denied granting bail to suspended deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari.

Justice Emeka Nwite in his ruling held that Mr Kyari's bail is at the discretion of the court in line with section 161 (2) of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act.

The defendant has not shown any evidence to warrant the court to grant him bail.

Bail can only be granted if the alleged offences carry a two-year term in line with section 162 of the ACJA but in this case, the maximum sentence is 25 years.

Although the judge had on 22nd May granted a temporary two-week bail to Mr Kyari allowing him the opportunity to go home and conclude his burial rites of his mother.

The two weeks was however extended by a week upon an application filed by Mr Kyari for an extension of the bail.

Mr Kyari on June 1st perfected the bail conditions and was released the same day.

At today’s proceedings, Justice Emeka Nwite refused to extend its earlier order but granted an accelerated hearing in the case.

The court also denied bail of suspended Assistant commissioner of police Sunday Ubua and Assistant superintendent of police, James Bawa