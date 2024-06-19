Breaking: Gov Sim Fubara Swears in Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen ( See Pictures )

Rivers State Governor Siminialayi Fubara has officially sworn in the newly appointed caretaker committee chairmen for the state's 23 local government areas. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt.





This ceremony followed the swift screening and approval of the caretaker chairmen by the Rivers State House of Assembly earlier this morning. The new appointees are set to commence their roles immediately, ensuring that governance and development efforts continue seamlessly across the local government areas.





Governor Fubara emphasized the importance of effective governance at the grassroots level and expressed confidence in the new chairmen's abilities to drive progress and address local challenges. The governor urged the chairmen to work diligently and collaboratively to improve the lives of the residents in their respective local government areas.





