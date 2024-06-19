Breaking : Gov Fubara Appoints 23 New Caretaker Committee Chairmen For LGAs , Set For Screening Today ( Full List )

The Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Rt Hon Victor Oko, has sent out invites to screen the Caretaker Committee, CTC, Chairmen, and members for the 23 local government areas of the state today.

The decision was reached following the expiration of the tenure of the elected chairmen and councillors of the 23 LGAs in the state.

The governor of the state, Sminialayi Fubara, had Tuesday, following the expiration of the tenure of the LGA, directed the Heads of Local Government Administration to take over the leadership of their councils till further directives.

The development sparked a crisis with the outgoing chairmen insisting they would not vacate office.

However, on Monday, a memo signed by Clerk of the House, G.M. Gills-West, reportedly invited 23 persons to appear before the house for screening as CTC chairmen.

The memo also invited seven persons each from the 23 LGAs to appear before the house to be screened as caretaker committee members.

The memo read: “The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the following nominees for screening and confirmation as Chairmen and members of Caretaker Committees of the Twenty-Three (23) Local Government Areas of Rivers State, pursuant to Section 9(5) of the Rivers State Local Government Law, No.5 of 2018.

“Names of Nominees and their Local Government Areas (See Attached): Date: Wednesday, 19th June, 2024. Time: 8:00 a.m. Venue: Hallowed Chamber, Rivers State House of Assembly, Auditorium, Admin. Block, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

“The nominees are to come along with twelve (12) sets of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) and, the originals and photocopies of their credentials.”

List



