Gov Makinde Approves Olakunlehin’s Appointment As 43rd Olubadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Oba Akinloye Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

The statement was made available to journalists by the governor’s spokesman, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

Olayiwola said the governor gave the approval in a memo dated June 14, 2024, while exercising the powers conferred on him by Section 19 (Cap 28) Law of Oyo State 2000 as amended.

The commissioner stated that the approval is a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.

Olayiwola noted that “the governor congratulated the new Olubadan, and prayed that his tenure would birth greater developments in Ibadanland and Oyo State as a whole.”

In April, the Olubadan-In-Council nominated Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland after the seat became vacant on March 14 following the death of the late Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, who died at the age of 81.

However, following the nomination, the Otun Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abimbola Ajibola, said Olakulehin was not physically fit to assume the throne at the time.

But in response, Olakulehin expressed his medical fitness and readiness to rule as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.







