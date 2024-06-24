CKN Pays Tribute To Late Leadcity University 1st Class Law Graduate

You Ran A Beautiful Short Race..RIP Tomisin
Tomison Davies made a first class in Law from Lead City University Ibadan in 2021
She was one year ahead of me in school
While in school she was everyone's delight , an egg head without any air around her
Very amiable, easy going lady
I learnt she succumb to the cold hands of feath yesterday on Sunday less than one year after graduating from Nigerian Law School
Left to mourn her are her family , friends and colleagues
RIP My Sister
Chris Kehinde Nwandu, is the Editor In Chief of CKNNews