CKN Pays Tribute To Late Leadcity University 1st Class Law Graduate

 You Ran A Beautiful Short Race..RIP Tomisin

Tomison Davies made a first class in Law from Lead City University Ibadan in 2021

She was one year ahead of me in school 

While in school she was everyone's delight , an egg head without any air around her 

Very amiable, easy going lady 

I learnt she succumb to the cold hands of feath yesterday on Sunday less than one year after graduating from Nigerian Law School 

Left to mourn her are her family , friends and colleagues 

RIP My Sister 

