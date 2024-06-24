Cholera: NCDC Places Nigeria's Situation On " High Risk "

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has placed the country  at 'high risk ' due to the increased risk of cholera transmission and its impact.

This comes after a dynamic risk assessment was conducted in response to the rapidly increasing cases of cholera 

It has also led to the activation of the national cholera multi sectoral emergency operations centre in Nigeria by the disease control agency. 

So far, 1528 suspected cases and 53 deaths have been recorded across 31 states and 107 local government areas with a case fatality rate of 3.5 percent since the beginning of the year

NCDC warns that the situation is dire as the rainy season intensifies

The EOC will serve as the nerve Centre for the coordination of response across the country.

