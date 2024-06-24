Abuja-based Allegedly Abandons Wife, Secretly Marries Church Woman Leader In Owerri

Pastor Kelvin Okafor, the General Overseer of Jesus Divine Solution and Deliverance Outreach on Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, also known as Nwa Mary, has abandoned his wife of 17 years, Mrs. Chidiebere Okafor, along with their four children. He has secretly married Mrs. Chinenye Jessica Nwaneri, the woman leader of his church, who is a divorcee.





The traditional marriage took place a few days ago in a hotel in Owerri, Imo State, to avoid media attention, as Pastor Okafor is still legally married to his wife. Guests at the wedding were instructed not to take photos or videos.

Pastor Okafor's new wife is an ordained elder of the church and was aware that he was still legally married to Mrs. Chidiebere Okafor.

