Breaking: LASG Appoints New Commander For Rapid Response Squad ( RRS )

The Lagos State Government have appointed the former Chairman of the Lagos Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce) ,CSP Shola Jejeloye as the Commander of Lagos State Rapid Response Squad.





Also the Lagos State Government has approved the appointment of CSP Adetayo Akerele as the new Chairman of the Lagos Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce). CSP Akerele the new Chairman who is a seasoned administrator and a super cop was the former BRT Lane Monitoring and Enforcement Commander.





The new appointment takes effect immediately.



