Police Nab PoS Operator Allegedly Supplying Sex Workers To Bandits In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has paraded a Point of Sale (PoS) operator, Sunday Musa, also known as Dan Gwari, who allegedly specialises in supplying sex workers to bandits in their camp, as well as distributing money to their families in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Benneth Igweh, the commissioner of police in the FCT, who disclosed this while parading the suspect at the command in Abuja on Tuesday, said he was arrested during a coordinated clearance operation by operatives of the anti-kidnap unit of the command at Kagarko.

He said the suspect was also the chief informant and logistics supplier to banditry groups under the general command of one Ardo, who he said was on the run.

He said the suspect confessed to also being the facilitator of the movement of nurses, hard drugs and sex workers on request by the banditry groups.





“The suspect has also confessed to being a financial courier through which money is distributed or shared to the bandits’ families. He confessed to have so far distributed over N20 million on behalf of the bandits,” CP Igweh said.

He added that the suspect further confirmed that the bandits, led by Ardo (general commander), have over 15 members, all with AK-47 rifles.Igweh further disclosed that the police had also arrested a 41-year-old housewife, Ruqquaya Ibrahim, who allegedly supplies foodstuff and other logistics to the bandits.

He said the suspect, who is a resident of Sabon-Wuse, Niger State, had confessed to supplying food items to one of the groups under the commander of Shumau, who is currently on the run.

The commissioner of police revealed that the suspect was arrested at Gidan-Dogo forest on her way to supply food to the bandits, adding that she led the police to Shumau’s residence, where 14 rustled cows were recovered.