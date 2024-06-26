Homosexuality: NFVCB Warns Against Production of Same-Sex, Pornographic Films

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has issued a warning to filmmakers to desist from promoting and producing films that promote same-sex relationships and pornography that contravenes the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act and the NFVCB Act.

The Board's warning comes on the heels of reported cases of clandestine activities by some filmmakers and content creators, who have been flouting the law with impunity by the production, promotion, distribution and streaming of prohibited and unapproved contents especially same- sex content on social media and other on-line platforms.

The Board regrets that in spite of its recent sustained engagements with filmmakers and the leadership of guilds and associations in the motion picture industry for a safer and healthy screen, there are still filmmakers who indulge in producing obscene and unlawful contents.

The Board said it is working with relevant security agencies to track the filmmakers and production companies involved and will stop at nothing to ensure that those already identified face the full wrath of the law.

Although the Board assures that it will continue to engage filmmakers and content creators on the need for a safer and healthier screen, it reminds stakeholders including conventional and digital platform owners that it is illegal to distribute any film or video content, including skits and musical videos, on any platform without classification from the National Film and Video Censors Board.



