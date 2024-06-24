24 Hours After , 30 Miners Still Trapped Underground In Niger State

The Niger State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Ahmed Baba Suleiman Yumu, has revealed that insecurity and difficult terrain are hindering rescue operations of 30 miners trapped in a pit that collapsed in Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that one person had been confirmed dead, seven were severely injured while 30 others were still trapped following the collapse of the mining pit

The commissioner in a statement by the Director Media and Strategy in the ministry, Hanibu Abubakar Wushishi, said the ministry and other relevant stakeholders were making effort to rescue the trapped victims.

He said, “The ministry in collaboration with other agencies and other professional stakeholders are doing their best in seeing that the trapped miners are rescued even though it’s been over 24 hours since the collapse occured.

The rescue efforts are still on despite the difficult terrain, insecurity in the area and the possibility of more collapse if the rescue effort is not done professionally and cautiously.