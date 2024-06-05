Nigerian Editors Raise Alarm Over Incessant Arrests Of Journalists By Security Agents

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the increasing sequence of abduction and arrest of journalists in the country by security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police Force, under the guise of enforcing the Cyber Security Act, and warned of the consequence of such illegal actions on press freedom.

The professional body of media executives and senior editors also warned of the dangers of allowing certain territories of Nigeria to fall into the hands of terrorists and bandits, and expressed optimism that the federal government had all it took to flush out these enemies of the country and guarantee the peace and security of its people.

The NGE stated this in a press statement issued and signed by its president, Mr Eze Anaba and the general secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, at the end of its Standing Committee meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital over the weekend.

“The meeting deliberated on the state of the media, with emphasis on the increasing spate of abduction and arrest of journalists in the country under the guise of enforcing the Cyber Security Act, and warned of the implications of such illegal actions on press freedom.