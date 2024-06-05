Nurse Declared Missing In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
 A nurse by name Lucy Likeh has been declared missing in Abuja 

According to this message posted on social media by her relatives 

🔴🔴🔴 MISSING IN ABUJA..

My wife's younger sister that stays with us is missing.

She's a nurse.

She works with a private organisation at MKK plaza In Jabi.,  she chatted with my wife on Friday evening that she would be going to Zuba park after work to send a parcel to a friend in Minna. Since then, we have not seen her  and her phone has been switched off.

It was confirmed that she actually got to Zuba and sent the parcel bcos the receiver has been contacted by us.


We have gone to the police station at Utako and Zuba to make a report and I want to put it here just incase .

Name... Lucy Likeh

Age ....28 yrs

Structure.... Slim, average height and chocolate in  complexion.

She last wore a  black tracksuit and a black/white shiffon shirt with a fez cap..

She speaks English and Tiv language fluently.

Any useful information about this, please contact me:

©Obi Shedrach Azuka

08035545578 or the nearest police station.

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS

