Viral Video : Lagos Police Identify Officer Strangling Uber Driver

The Lagos State Police Command has identified the policeman filmed in a viral video strangling an Uber driver who was in motion on a highway.

The command's spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on X.com on Thursday, stating that the officer serves in the Mosafejo Division of the command.

Hundeyin wrote, "The officer has been identified. He serves in the Mosafejo Division. We would appreciate the testimony of the driver to enable us to take further necessary actions."

He further condemned both the driver and the policeman for behaving in a "reckless manner," as he faulted the driver for "abducting" the officer.

He added, "Both men obviously behaved in a reckless manner. But let us start from the beginning.

"Why choose to abduct a policeman despite his dangerous method of attempting to stop you? You remained hellbent on taking him away against his wish."

CKNNews earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force's Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, called for an investigation into the viral video which showed the police officer holding the driver's neck while a lady in the car screamed for help.


