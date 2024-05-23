EBSU Student Allegedly Ends Her Life After Failing A Course In School

A student of Ebonyi State University, identified as Favour Ugwuka has allegedly committed suicide at her hostel in Ishieke, Abakaliki.

In a video trending on social media , a woman said she is the mother of the young lady blamed a lecturer making her daughter to commit suicide.

According to the woman, "Dr Enyi Said He Is The Best, Nobody Can Teach Like Him, He Should Come And Carry My Daughter Who Has Committed suicide".

Also, graduate of the institution identified as Rex Nwome claimed that the girl committed suicide because she has been failing a particular course repeatedly.

According to him, "Favour was my classmate and a best friend to me in English department, the above mentioned lecturer did vow never to allow Favour to graduate, you could imagine where she later passed all the courses except that lecturer that she paid another extra year tuition fee to rewrite unfortunately the man failed her again, what resulted to this intense depression is the latest NYSC name that was recently shortlisted and her name wasn't there. "

"The girl really suffered alot of depression because she was only left wandering about the Ebsu seeking for help, she was very desperate to graduate and serve. This and many more of the disgusting stories resulted to this mission."

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to get the reaction of the University proved abortive.

Video evidence of mother via Igbere TV

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/ZrF7xNTfBFeGJjJY/?mibextid=oFDknk

