Female Soldier Dismissed For Stealing 'N35Million Gold Jewellery' From Army General’s Wife





A Nigerian female soldier has been dismissed after confessing to stealing gold jewellery said to be worth N35 million from an army general’s wife she was attached to in Kaduna.

Sources in the army identified the female soldier as Lance Corporal Jonah Comfort with service number 15NA/74/4422F.

Comfort reportedly committed the offence earlier in May.

She was said to have entered the senior officer’s room and stolen the jewellery.

The female soldier subsequently sold the jewellery to a jeweller in Kaduna for N5 million.

It was learnt that the army authorities did not want the public to know about the incident as it might lead to a debate as to how the senior officer’s wife acquired jewellery worth millions of Naira despite being a housewife.

The jeweller has also been arrested by the military police

“The army authorities have been careful over the issue because the general’s wife is a full housewife, so how come she has jewellery worth millions of Naira? The jewellery stolen by the soldier which was valued at N35 million was just part of her collections,” one of the sources said.





“The female soldier had long been monitoring the woman before stealing the jewellery worth N35 million which she later sold to one jeweller for N5 million but unfortunately she was caught.

“Sadly, most of these female soldiers have been turned into slaves by our senior officers’ wives. Now she has been dismissed and put in a cell.”

This comes a few days after the army authorities dismissed three soldiers who were arrested by the police for armed robbery and kidnapping.

The suspects were identified as LCPL Abdul Musa, CPL Innocent Okwoli and CPL West Isaac.

According to military sources, the dismissed soldiers were arrested by policemen during an operation in April.

They were subsequently handed over to the army authorities for further investigation.

Consequently, the soldiers were charged, tried, found guilty and dismissed from service in line with the provisions of the Armed Forces Act Caps A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

They were subsequently returned to the police for prosecution.

Source:SR