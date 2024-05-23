Breaking : Kano State Governor Approves Appointment Of Lamido Sanusi A New Emir Of Kano

Report reaching CKNNews have it that Kano State Governor on Thursday approved the appointment of Lamido Sanusi as the New Emir of Kano

Senior Journalist Chief Dele Momodu broke the news of the appointment thus via his social media handle

“I have approved the reappointment of Khalipha Muhammadu Sanusi II as the emir of Kano.” - Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf





Four years after Muhammadu Sanusi II was deposed as the Emir of Kano, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has reinstated him to the throne.

The governor announced the decision at the Art Chamber of the Kano State Government House, around 5:16 pm on Thursday, after signing the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law.