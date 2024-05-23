Banky W Undergoes Fourth Cancer Operations

Olubankole Wellington, widely known as Banky W, has shared his testimony of overcoming a cancer tumour.

Posting a video on his Instagram page, he openly expressed gratitude to God for the triumph over the deadly illness.

In the video, Banky W is seen with his doctor, wife, and loved ones during his battle with the illness.

He attributes his victory to God and quotes scriptures in his caption to acknowledge His role in his healing.

Banky also extended his appreciation to his wife, Adesua Etomi, his families, friends, and pastors for their love, prayers, and support.

He said: “Final Score –Christ 4 – Cancer Tumors 0. Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming… but it will carry you through them. Faith won’t always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal.

“God never said the weapons wouldn’t form, He promised that they wouldn’t prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn’t come…He promised that when the enemy came in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him.