Two Policemen, Four Others Killed In Enugu Community

Two policemen and three vigilante operatives otherwise known as Neighbourhood Watch Group have been confirmed dead after attack by a gang of rampaging hoodlums in Igga community in Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu State.

One villager was also confirmed dead when combined security operatives allegedly invaded the community following the attack on them by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered the hoodlums on Friday evening attacked and killed the security operatives at Ada Rice Production Nigeria Limited, a farm settlement close to the community following an operation by the suspected ESN members to comb the area to ward off invading herders who attacked the nearby Nimbo community earlier in the week.

Village sources told newsmen that a day after the attack on the security operatives, soldiers and army and policemen invaded the community Saturday night, burning houses and shooting sporadically.

A viral video also showed several houses, motorcycles and other properties burning in the raging flames while some shops were looted in the community.

A voice heard in the background of the video said: “This is Igga Community being burnt down by the military and the police from Adani Division.

“They are burning houses and shooting sporadically and on people. The community is in danger. Come to our aid. We are not safe. They are shooting at us”.



