Attacks On Peter Obi: Charly Boy Warns Bayo Onanuga

Veteran artiste Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has warned Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga to desist from insulting Mr Peter Obi

Here is his post on X

"We are saddened and disappointed at Mr. Bayo Onanuga for addressing HE Peter Obi as “Bitter Obi” such disgusting name-calling on an active and dedicated citizen like HE Peter Obi who has never sponsored any form of violence against the State or the government is uncalled-for.

As loyal supporters of HE Peter Obi, any form of attack on HE Peter Obi is an absolute attack on well-meaning Nigerians. Mr. Bayo must refrain from attacking Obi as such will not give Nigerians the needed good governance rather.

Mr. Bayo Must focus on the fall of Naira, insecurity, hunger, poverty, corruption ravaging the incompetent government of Tinubu.

Nonsense

Dia fathers "