Attacks On Peter Obi: Charly Boy Warns Bayo Onanuga

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Veteran artiste Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has warned Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga to desist from insulting Mr Peter Obi

Here is his post on X 

"We are saddened and disappointed at Mr. Bayo Onanuga for addressing HE Peter Obi as “Bitter Obi” such disgusting name-calling on an active and dedicated citizen like HE Peter Obi who has never sponsored any form of violence against the State or the government is uncalled-for. 

As loyal supporters of HE Peter Obi, any form of attack on HE Peter Obi is an absolute attack on well-meaning Nigerians. Mr. Bayo must refrain from attacking Obi as such will not give Nigerians the needed good governance rather. 

Mr. Bayo Must focus on the fall of Naira, insecurity, hunger, poverty, corruption ravaging the incompetent government of Tinubu.

Nonsense 

Dia fathers "

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال