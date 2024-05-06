Ex Kano Governor Shekarau’s Residence Gutted By Fire

Valuables worth millions of Naira were destroyed in a fire outbreak at the Mundubawa country home of former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The fire, which was suspected to have emanated from the kitchen, spread to other parts of the building.

It took efforts of the operatives of the State Fire Service to bring the fire under control.

When contacted, Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service command, Saminu Yusif Abudullahi, said many parts of the house were destroyed.

He said two rooms, two kitchens, two sitting rooms, two stores, a sitting room, a central sitting room, a corridor and toilets were all destroyed by the fire.

He added: “We are still investigating the cause of the fire. But according to the residents in the house, it was as a result of an electric spark.”