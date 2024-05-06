Sanwo-Olu Has Denied Authorising Repatriation Of Osun Indigenes From Lagos ..Gov Adeleke

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has denied authorising the repatriation of youths believed to be indigenes of Osun to their state of origin from Lagos.

Adeleke’s reaction came following a report of several luxury buses seen dropping off hundreds of youth at various points in the Ilesa area of the state at the weekend after allegedly rounding them up in several parts of Lagos State.

A statement by the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Monday said the governor has consequently interfaced with Governor Sanwo-Olu over the development, urging the Lagos State governor to look into the matter and put an end to the incident.

“I spoke with my brother, Governor Sanwo-Olu, on the matter. He too was surprised, and he denied ever authorizing any such action.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has promised immediate investigation to unravel the facts of the situation. The Lagos team will update us as quickly as possible.

“I am subsequently directing our security agencies in Osun to mount surveillance in and around Ilesa to track the deported youths and their destinations.

“I will update our people on this development. I urge residents to be calm while the security agencies carry out surveillance,” Adeleke stated.

Recall that the Lagos government revealed on Sunday that out of 450 miscreants rescued at weekend, 79 were absorbed into some government facilities for rehabilitation after showing signs of being unwell.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said that a statewide exercise to free Lagos of visible security risks continued at the weekend after the arrest of some suspects under the Dolphin Estate Bridge.





According to Omotoso, “the ceaseless influx of miscreants, beggars, and the destitute onto Lagos streets has raised fears of insecurity of lives and property. This is unacceptable.

“As part of the exercise, 450 miscreants were at the weekend rescued. Of the lot, 371 pleaded for assistance to relocate to their various states due to the hardship they are facing in Lagos.

“79 have been absorbed into some government facilities for rehabilitation after showing signs of being unwell.

“The exercise will continue as part of the government’s responsibility to keep our citizens safe and secure.”

