Edo Assembly Suspends Three Lawmakers Over Plot To Impeach Speaker

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has suspended three lawmakers with immediate effect, over allegations of an impeachment plot to remove him, and some other Principal Officers Council (POC) of the house.

The three suspended lawmakers are Donald Okogbe( PDP Akoko-Edo 11), Bright Iyamu (PDP Orihonmwon South), and Adeh  Isibor, (Esan North East 1).

During the sitting at the assembly complex on Monday, Agbebaku insisted that the three suspended members were being backed by some persons outside the assembly, to foment trouble, and remove the leadership of the house.

He also alleged that some persons brought native doctors into the house at midnight on May 1, 2024, to make some demonic incantations and dropped charms in the assembly complex.

In their response during the rowdy session, the three suspended lawmakers expressed their rejection of the suspension.

“Mr speaker you do not have the right to unilaterally suspend any member (s) of the house.

“You must call for votes. Allow members to vote on the matter,” the affected lawmakers shouted.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال