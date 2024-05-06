Police Arrest Two Robbers , Recover Three Guns In Lagos

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Sunday May 5, 2024, at about 10:00 p.m. arrested two suspected robbers and recovered three locally made pistols, as well as six cartridges inside a mini bus in Adekunle, Yaba.

The operatives, on routine patrol of the area, intercepted the Ketu/Ojota bound Lagos colour mini bus popularly known as Korope.

On searching the vehicle, three locally made pistols and six cartridges were recovered while two suspects, Ademola Adeniyi, aged 38 and Anjorin Afeez, aged 41, were arrested.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang members boarded the bus at Jeba Bus Stop, Ebute Metta and were on their way for a robbery operation.

The suspects are currently assisting the police in ongoing investigations.