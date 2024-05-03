Rano: Ice block Seller Who Became Billionaire, Owns 120 filling Stations, 600 trucks, Airline

Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, popularly known as A.A Rano, transformed from a humble boy from Kano Village into a billionaire magnate, overseeing a conglomerate that includes 200 filling stations across Nigeria.

Born into an average family in Lausu, Kano State, Rano started small, with an ice block and groundnut oil business, including other local items.

Rano has gone into building a multi-billion naira enterprise spanning various sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

Today, Rano owns AA Rano oil & Gas industry in Nigeria with 56 ML Tank farm in Lagos, with 120 retail outlet/ fillng stations across Nigeria and over 600 trucks & LPG terminals as well as acquired vessel (M.T LAUSAU).

His ventures include RanoGaz, a state-of-the-art Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal, a rice milling company, Rano Lubricant, Rano Air, Lausu Marine and Logistics, AA Rano Terminal, and AA Rano Road Haulage.

He also owns Rano Airlines