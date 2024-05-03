Gov Sanwo-Olu Appoints KWAM1’s Daughter As SSA Tourism

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Basirat Damilola Marshall, daughter of Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, a.k.a KWAM1, as his Senior Special Assistant on Tourism.

This was according to a viral video of her father thanking the governor, and congratulatory messages sighted on her Instagram page, @damimarshall_ on Thursday.

In the viral video, her father, KWAM1, while performing on stage at the coronation and birthday reception of Oba Sikirullah Apena on Thursday, thanked Sanwo-Olu for appointing his daughter into his cabinet.

The fuji singer noted that it was his daughter, Damilola, who asked him to publicly thank the governor for her appointment.

Congratulating her on the appointment, a Nigerian, Olanrewaju-Smart Wasiu wrote, “Congratulations Barr. @damimarshall_ on your appointment as the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism. This is a deserving recognition for your hard work and contributions to our party”, to which she responded by saying “Thank you, sir.”

Another person, Balogun Basia wrote, “Please, join me in congratulating my friend K1 and the entire family on the appointment of my daughter Barrister Basirat Damilola Marshall as the SSA to the governor of Lagos State on Tourism. Damilola, this shall be the beginning of many good things that will come your way and that of your siblings Insha Allah, Alaumoh Amin.”

Until her appointment, Damilola was a principal partner at a law firm, Damilola Ayinde Marshal and Co.

As of the time of this report, efforts to reach the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, for confirmation proved abortive, as messages sent to his WhatsApp line were not responded to.

Punch