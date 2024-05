Renowned Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, fondly known as RMD, is set to grace the screens once again in his second Bollywood movie titled "Postcards."

This follows RMD's successful debut in the 2020 cross-cultural comedy "Namaste Wahala," which brought together actors from both Nigeria's Nollywood and India's Bollywood film industries.

"Postcards" will also feature other Nollywood stars, including Tobi Bakre, Sola Shobowale, Nancy Isime, and Rahama Sadau, among others.