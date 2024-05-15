Portable Remains In Police Custody After Failing To Meet Bail Conditions

Popular street musician Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable has remained in police custody after failing to meet the conditions of the bail terms for his release.

He was arrested for refusing to pay the N14 million debt he incurred when he bought a G-Wagon from a car dealer in Lagos State.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hudenyin said the singer will remain in the police cell, pending when he’s able to produce a reliable surety before he can be granted bail.

The singer was arrested in the Abule Egba area of Lagos after several attempts to escape,