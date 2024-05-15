Gunmen Kill Driver, Abduct 3 Passengers On Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a driver in a sporadic shooting and abducted three occupants of a car on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road.

CKNNews gathered that four passengers also sustained gunshot injuries in the incident which occurred last Sunday evening at Longe village, not too far from Cocoa Research Institute of Nigerian (CRIN) at Idi Ayunre in Ibadan, Oyo State.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, who had laid ambush, d started shooting sporadically when they sighted an approaching vehicle.

It was further gathered the kidnappers’ shooting hit an unregistered ash-colour Toyota Corolla car, a Toyota Sienna with registration number Lagos KSF 387 YE and a Mazda 6 car with registration number Lagos AKD 08 JB, leading to the death of the Mazda car driver, injuries on two female and two male occupants in the Sienna bus and the abduction of three males in the Toyota Corolla car.

The driver of the Mazda car, later identified as Abiodun Emmanuel Omotoy, and that of Sienna bus, were said to have made spirited efforts to escape from the attack, causing their being shot.

The owner of the Mazda car, however, survived as he came out of the car unscathed, though visibly shaken, a credible source said.

The kidnappers, who must have assumed the occupants were dead, with the speed the car swerved off the road into the bush and the distance it went, ignored the Mazda car and went with the two victims, the source said.

One of the female passengers in the Sienna vehicle was said to have sustained bullet injury on her chest region, while the other woman was shot in the arm.

A man in the bus also sustained a gunshot in the arm, while the second man sustained injuries from the shattered glass of the vehicle.

Contacted, the police public relations officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the story and said investigation was ongoing while update will be provided.