Breaking:Gov Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Chief Of Staff Gboyega Soyannwo Dies At 55 ( Full Profile)





The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Soyannwo has passed on after a brief illness, CKNNews reports.

It was gathered that Soyannwo died on Wednesday.

We learnt that he slumped on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital for Medical Treatment.

He was said to have been suffering from stroke which eventually claimed his life. He died at the age of 55 years.

Soyannwo was born on 3rd October 1968. He had his primary education at the Corona School Victoria Island, Lagos from 1974 to 1980 and his secondary education at the prestigious Kings College, Lagos from 1980-1985.

He thereafter proceeded to the Federal School of Arts & Science for his A-Levels which he successfully completed in 1987. He thereafter sought and was granted admission into the University of Lagos from where he graduated in 1992 earning a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc. Hons.) Degree in Economics. Gboyega Soyannwo also held an MBA (General Management) from the revered Lagos Business School.

Soyannwo started his career at the Central Bank of Nigeria in 1992 as a Youth Corp member. He subsequently worked in the following institutions where he served in various capacities: Financial Services Consultants Limited, STACO Insurance Plc., National Bank Of Nigeria Limited (now WEMA Bank Plc).

Zenith Bank Plc. and Oceanic Bank International Plc (now Eco Bank Plc.), where he left in December 2009 as the Group Head – Commercial Banking to join the First Class Group Limited as Director, Finance and Strategy.

Gboyega spent the earlier years of his banking career taking up responsibilities that sharpened his leadership and talent management skills. He had been a creative problem solver who consistently demonstrates excellence in the efficiency, productivity and quality of his work.





Statement by Lagos State Government

With deep sorrow, the Lagos State Government announces the passing of the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) to Mr. Governor, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo.

Soyannwo died today after a brief illness. He was 55.

Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Government and people of Lagos, sends his condolences to the Soyannwo family.

“I have lost a brother and a servant of the people,” Mr. Governor said while breaking the news to the Executive Council (EXCO) meeting,

After a minute’s silence in respect of the late DCoS, Mr. Governor ended the EXCO meeting.

The late Gboyega Soyannwo is survived by a wife and two children.

May his soul rest in peace.

Gbenga Omotoso

HC, Information & Strategy







